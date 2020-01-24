Our digital future: Why there is nothing to fear

advertisement

When the American inventor Thomas Edison first brought the electric light bulb to Britain in 1878, a British parliamentary committee found that it was not worthy of “the attention of practitioners or scientists”. A chief engineer at the British Post even described the electric light as a bill. Similarly, a car inventor said to his banker in the 1890s, “You’re crazy if you think this stupid invention you’re wasting your time on will ever supplant the horse.” These are just a few examples of how Innovation and change have met resistance over the centuries.

Creative interruptions – even creative destruction – are inevitable. Take a look at the development of music technology: from phonograph to radio to record player to 8-track player, cassette, CD and iTunes. There were both early adopters and vocal resists at every stage, but the revolution continues, with or without you.

Disruptions in the workplace were no different. The new replaces the old, everyone fears the worst and the worst never happens – unless we refuse to adapt. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are simply the newest goal of collective fear, skepticism and resistance to change – but they are also our greatest opportunity for transformative growth.

Here are my five predictions of what to expect if AI continues to bother the modern company.

1. Jobs will not go away – they will continue to develop

It was feared that any new technology would keep everyone from working. It still hasn’t happened. Usually the opposite is the case. Consider the implementation of automation in the manufacturing industry. A McKinsey report from 2017 found that 30 percent of all workers could be displaced by technology, and as with any new technology, there are repeated concerns that the change will result in mass unemployment. Instead, we find that after a phase of readjustment, people find other jobs and the manufacturing sector creates more jobs across multiple skill sets to accommodate the rise of automation.

2. Digitization continues

It may look as if our lives cannot become more digital than they already are. However, McKinsey reported in 2017: “The forces of the digital still have to assert themselves completely. On average, the sectors are less than 40 percent digital, although these technologies are relatively widespread in the media, retail and high-tech sectors. “

The least digitized industries included consumer goods, the automotive and assembly industries, and financial services. The most digitized industries were high-tech, retail, media and entertainment. There is room for growth in all industries.

3. Individuals will adapt

As I mentioned in my first point, we can decide whether outdated industries and jobs are threatened by new technologies or whether we want to adapt to upcoming developments.

In the city where I grew up, everyone worked either at school or at the local steel mill. When the mill closed around 2002, the community was hard hit. But a group of workers looked for ways to apply what they already knew to a new problem, and eventually dug trenches for the fiber optic cable that was found throughout the region – a lucrative venture for the years to come.

4. We begin the era of the digital nomad

Technology enables a much more egalitarian and nomadic society. Hierarchies are becoming flatter, equality is valued more than ever, and I imagine a day when the office building in which I am sitting no longer exists – even if the work itself continues.

Workfront acquired a company a few years ago, and with this acquisition came an employee who described himself as a “digital nomad”. He had no car, apartment, or house. He lived in Boston for a month, the next month in Atlanta and the next month wherever he wanted. He used Uber and Lyft as a means of transportation and stayed in various Airbnb houses. And he could log in to work and track his projects no matter where he went as long as he had a Wi-Fi connection. I think we will see a lot more of this style of work in our digital future.

Remote work, change of tasks and the simultaneous juggling of several things are a matter of course for the aspiring generation.

5. The work becomes much smarter

Many of us live an “intelligent life”. We can control our lighting, heating / cooling and security systems with our cell phones. Even our cars are equipped to help us reverse and warn us when we come out of our lanes.

But when we go to work, it goes out the window. We drown in emails and instant messages that are no longer part of our daily work. When we need to reschedule a meeting, a 15-thread email chain is required to keep everyone’s schedules in sync. We are not quite sure who is drowning and who has the bandwidth in our teams. Therefore, we assign the data blindly and the workload is often uneven.

This disjointed, chaotic approach to work won’t make up a large part of our workforce with digital natives who grew up with technology and adopted it as adults. They expect everything at work to work as easily and seamlessly as Apple and Amazon. In our report on the state of work in 2020, 96 percent of knowledge workers have already found that it should be as easy to find information at work as it is with Google. And I think it will be like that over time.

I imagine a day when your integrated labor administration system will inform you that your local train is late and you are likely to miss the meeting at 8:00 a.m. The system automatically adds a meeting link that you can use to attend from home instead. All documents related to the project already exist in the system and are immediately available. You end this meeting and board the later train. You will receive a notification that an employee has a document ready for review. You complete the request on the train and then notice a second notification. The system informs you that all participants in your meeting are available at 10:00 a.m. later in the afternoon. You will be asked if you want to set a new appointment because you have three other important tasks this morning. With a single swipe, click Yes, and the system reschedules the meeting for you and sends automatic notifications. Such integrated and “intelligent” digital work experiences are not as far away as we might think.

6. Fear is natural, but not necessary

Years ago we worked with an employee of a multinational company that had multiple locations in the same county. After meeting Workfront, she was looking forward to saving time and doing her job digitally. But then she stopped answering our calls for a short period of time. When we finally reached her again, she admitted that fear had gotten out of hand. She was concerned that automating this process would make her unemployed. But it has broken through these fears and welcomed the unprecedented productivity that modern labor administration technology can bring. As usual, other departments and teams noticed the solution and accepted it themselves. Today, this employee is not unemployed, but heads the global project management department for one of the most famous brands in the world.

Resistance to change is normal. However, if we have learned something from the light bulb or the automobile, it is a good change that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for those who are willing to do so.

Richard Whitehead, Head of Product Marketing, Workfront

