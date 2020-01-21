advertisement

Do you remember the exhausting but sometimes exciting moments in college when you were arguing with your fellow students about the existential questions of life? What am i doing with my life How can we make a difference? Was Einstein right that God didn’t play with dice? Is there a god? Will capitalism doom the planet? Apart from jokes about changing conditions (please), these discussions were formative for many of us in the 1950s and 1960s.

Higher education remains largely focused on students in their twenties and thirties. With the growing number of boomers and Gen Xers who choose to continue to work, more and more universities are offering opportunities to help experienced workers plan their careers as an encore. Two of the most notable contributions: Notre Dame’s Inspired Leadership Initiative and the University of Minnesota’s Advanced Career Initiative.

“Eighteen-year-olds who go to college have to ask existential questions. These are the same questions that adults ask themselves, ”says Kate Schaefers, executive director of the University of Minnesota program. “What is most interesting for our fellows is not the skills-based classes, but the ones that help them figure out what’s next.”

“More about life than the Corporate Rat Race”

Count William Schenher among them. He had a nearly 20-year career in Silicon Valley with companies like Hewlett Packard

and Fujitsu America. Feeling that his time in the technology world was over, Schenher returned to his hometown of Carmel, Indiana to think about his career as an encore. He took a year off and then started working in his local community center.

“I thought life had more to offer than just the rat race,” says Schenher. “I knew there was more. But I wasn’t sure how to get there. “

When he was online, he happened to notice a link to Notre Damen’s Inspired Leadership program. He was registered thirty days later. The initiative, which is now in its second year, aims to have savvy people spend an academic year at Notre Dame at the end of their current careers and think about what’s next. The 15 fellows take lessons and learn from each other.

I met Schenher during a visit to the fellows last September and in a subsequent interview I described how much he learned about important topics through discussions with other fellows. “Everyone is still searching in their own way. It’s interesting to know what you think, ”he says.

Schenher’s main interest in his encore is climate change. Next semester he will take part in a course on this topic. He also recognized that he wanted to create a portfolio of activities during his encore career. For example, he likes mentoring. The way to combine meaning and content is becoming increasingly clear. “I was looking for that,” he muses.

Pivots, tweaks and tests

Meg Meyers agrees with Schenher. She is enrolled in the University of Minnesota’s Advanced Career Initiative. Meyers was a mother and child nurse for 15 years after earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota. For the next 25 years, she worked with her husband in residential property sales at Edina Realty in the Twin Cities. When her husband considered retiring, Meyers wondered what she could do next. Real estate was not her first passion.

But she remembers that she was having trouble writing her next chapter and thought, “What can I do? I don’t want to retire. I don’t know where my skills go. “

Meyers thought the Advanced Career program could help her figure things out. She is laughing now that this was not a realistic expectation.

Phyllis Moen, the founding director of the program, convinced her that there will be linchpins and that ideas will be tried out for people who accept encores. “This took away the fear of not making the right decision,” says Meyers.

Based on her background, she is now considering an encore at the intersection of healthcare and housing. And she is also happy to see that others are on a similar search at this point in her life. “I thought I was the only one in the world who didn’t want to retire and move to Florida,” says Meyers. “I would be busy if I moved to Florida. But I want to be productive. I really want a purpose. “

How much do Encore Career College programs cost?

Programs like Notre Dame and the University of Minnesota are fascinating, but still relatively small, dispersed, and largely elite.

The best known include a handful of expensive programs in places like Harvard, Stanford, the University of Texas, Austin, and Notre Dame, which usually cost between $ 50,000 and $ 60,000.

Programs such as the Union Theological Seminary in New York City ($ 3,000) and the University of Minnesota ($ 16,000) have created lower-cost programs.

A lifelong learning account

A fascinating experiment was recently announced at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. During her Investiture address in November 2019, the school’s fifth president, Philomena Mantella, said the new Laker Lifetime Learning account, which will be released in May 2020, would offer money to alumni for their professional development.

“The Laker Lifetime Learning account will be available to Lakers to reduce costs and improve access to badges, certificates, and higher degrees in Grand Valley,” she said.

Encore career pioneers are actively working to expand the offering across the entire university sector. They take part in university conferences in order to spread and form a group for the exchange of information. “These programs achieve the convergence of purpose and money and people are looking for it,” says Thomas Schreier, Jr., founder of Notre Dames’ program.

However, progress is slow for a number of reasons, including high start-up costs and the need for active school leadership support.

Big demand, pretty small supply

It’s frustrating that the demand is clearly there. Merrill Lynch and Age Wave found that almost three out of five retirees they interviewed had the opportunity to switch to another profession.

“As people live longer, more adults turn to continuing education to enrich themselves personally and learn new skills,” said the recently published AARP report The Longevity Economic Outlook. “Providing programs tailored to their interests and needs is a promising opportunity for both the public and private sectors, and updating the skills of the over 50 cohort will give them additional credibility in a competitive job . “

Here’s the thing: Lifelong learning is no longer a buzzword, but an economic imperative driven by two fundamental changes in society.

2 shifts drive lifelong learning

First is the demography of aging. Thanks to a longer, healthier lifespan, the 2020 class can expect an average career of 60 to 70 years.

Second, the rise of powerful software, artificial intelligence and automation will increase the demand for workers who can learn skills, especially social skills such as empathy, which machines cannot replicate and where experienced workers have a competitive advantage.

“The future university may have to be a completely different being than in the past. There may be several entry points to consider in age distribution rather than focusing on youth, ”said Andrew Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England. “In short, it should be more a plural than a singular – more a” multiversity “than a university.”

Haldane is spot on, although those responsible for higher education do not pay enough attention to the need to turn universities into intergenerational educational institutions. The future comes too slowly with an experiment here and there.

