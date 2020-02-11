GOOGLE MAPS / AVAILABLE

The boy was seriously injured in a house in Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings.

Other children who lived in the house where a boy in Flaxmere was seriously injured now live with family members.

The police officer who led the investigation, Detective Inspector Mike Foster, said the four-year-old’s injuries were one of the most serious injuries he had seen in a child in the 30 years of policing.

Police were called to the property on January 29 and the boy was taken to Starship Hospital in critical condition. He will most likely be disabled if he survives.

Foster said that other children lived in the Ramsey Place house with the boy’s father and stepmother, but did not want to go into further detail.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster described the injuries as the most serious he has ever seen.

“These children are currently living with other family members and are not in the house.”

Foster said the father and stepmother stay in the house.

“I’ve seen incidents like this, but up here is the worst, the worst, any abuse of a child. He’s a very sick boy,” said Foster.

“The child has sustained a number of injuries. Whether it’s an incident or an incident, we’re not entirely sure. We’re working on that.”

The boy is in critical condition at the Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Foster said the house was not a gang and the area where the incident occurred was just another average street in Flaxmere.

No arrests were made because “there was insufficient evidence to accuse someone”.

“We have to gather all the information first, and there is some important information that we currently lack. We will certainly not find anything at the moment,” he said.

The boy has an extended family in Auckland who was in the hospital with him.

Foster said Oranga Tamariki had been informed of the incident and the police were working with them and the medical staff at Starship Hospital.

Henare O’Keefe, City Councilor of Flaxmere, asked those who knew the information to report.

“This kind of thing happens, but once it is too often. This person is protected, it is ugly, there is no doubt about it. You have to despise these people if you know who they are.

Henare O’Keefe said the boy had already been given a life sentence.

“This poor child, this child, has been sentenced to life imprisonment before it was even starting.

“It’s disgusting, it’s awful, hideous – but all these words are not enough to describe how the Flaxmere community feels.”

Information can be forwarded anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, or you can call Hawke’s Bay CIB at (06) 873 0524.