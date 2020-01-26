advertisement

Carey Mulligan said that the existing format of the Academy Awards does not work because she wondered how many Oscars voters actually watch the films they should be judging.

The British actress, herself nominated for an Oscar for drama An Education from 2009, suggested that the voting system for Hollywood’s highest honor would no longer be suitable for the purpose after female filmmakers were again ignored in the best directors category.

Greta Gerwig, who won praise for her adaptation of Little Women, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria and Lulu Wang, who made The Farewell, were all renounced when the nominations were announced earlier this month. Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan wondered how many Oscars voters see the films they rate (Taylor Jewell / Invision / AP)

The Academy, which oversees the Oscars, is said to have more than 9,000 members voting in January.

Mulligan suggested that the voting system should be revised.

At the Sundance Film Festival she told PA news agency: “The point I made earlier is that people just don’t see these films because I think if they did, they would be voted on to vote for them.

“So the system doesn’t work. For a movie like Hustlers and a performance like Jennifer Lopez’s, if it can’t be recognized, something doesn’t work.

“So you haven’t seen it, you can’t see it. And you can’t see and ignore those achievements, and you don’t think it’s worth recognition.

“And Greta Gerwig, who again produces an incredible film and does not get recognition as a director, there is just something that needs to be resolved, but I am not the smart person to fix it.” Carey Mulligan wondered why Jennifer Lopez did not receive an Oscar nomination (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Mulligan’s latest film is the thriller Promising Young Woman, written and directed by Emerald Fennell – perhaps best known for acting roles in Call The Midwife and as Camilla Shand in season three of The Crown.

In the film, which had its world premiere Saturday night at Sundance in Park City, Utah, Mulligan plays a woman out for revenge against her abuser.

Mulligan praised Fennell’s writing and said it was one of the best scripts she had ever read.

“You read good scripts, maybe once or twice a year, such as really, really good scripts, but you read once in five exceptional scripts and this certainly went into that category. Really phenomenal writing that I was immediately addicted to, “she said.

Mulligan, 34, said she was “excited” when she received a script from a woman because they probably had to work harder to make the film.

“I just got great opportunities from women, and they were great experiences,” she said.

“And I get excited when I get a script from a woman, because I know there’s a good chance she’s had to work so much harder to get the position of a movie with a green background or a movie that goes out. And so it probably something pretty interesting. “

Promising Young Woman will be released in April.

