Oscars snub!

Luke Perry was left out of the 2020 Academy Awards “In Memoriam”, assembling less than a year after his death during the broadcast on February 9th.

The tribute was presented by Steven Spielberg and was the first person shown on the video Kobe Bryantwho was tragically killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter, Giannaand seven more on January 26th.

Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short for Dear Basketball in 2018.

While Billie Eilish sang “Yesterday” from the BeatlesThe film academy showed photographs of Hollywood legends that had been lost in the year since the last show on February 24, 2019.

Perry died on March 4, 2019 after a stroke, weeks after the 2019 Oscars.

Best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry has also appeared in 36 feature films, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 8 Seconds with Eminemwho performed at the 2020 Oscars.

He also appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin TarantinoFor what film Brad Pitt took the Best Actor Prize home earlier in the night.

