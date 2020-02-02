Advertisement

NOW’s Oscars podcast series continues with Elaine Lui, aka Lainey, from CTV’s eTalk, The Social and Cravings.

We discuss the online criticism of Greta Gerwigs Weißen, in life and in her film Little Women. Some writers struggle with conversations about the all-male director nominees that focus on Gerwig’s snub rather than Mati Diop, who shot the superior film Atlantics.

We’re also discussing the types of accomplishments that the Academy is happy to reward, which led to Cynthia Erivo’s nomination, while Lupita Nyong’o and Jennifer Lopez will be suspending the upcoming Oscars.

After all, there is this best picture race, and Lainey has some thoughts about how the war film nominated in 1917 feels, even if she hasn’t seen it yet.

Listen to the podcast below or in Stitcher, iTunes and Google Play Music. And stay up to date with the NOW film team. The Oscars will be broadcast on CTV on February 9th at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Radheyan Simonpillai

Radheyan’s first order for NOW was the review of the Ice Cube Heist Comedy First Sunday. That was in January 2008. Rad was born in Sri Lanka and grew up in Scarborough. He currently lives in Leslieville with his wife and two adorable children.

Read more from Radheyan Simonpillai

7:00 AM

