Norm Wilner, Senior Film Writer from NOW, and Kelsey Adams, contributors, jump to the final in our Oscars podcast series.

We discuss the difference between great directing and stunt directing, such as the main competitors of the Oscar breed Parasite and 1917. We analyze what to love and hate about other competitors like The Irishman and Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood (the latter could be a blow to Forrest Gump, who defeated Quentin Tarantinos Pulp Fiction at the Oscars 25 years ago). We come to the best films that are not available at the Oscars, such as Uncut Gems, The Souvenir and The Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

We also wanted to discuss Ford versus Ferrari, which was never mentioned in our previous podcasts. The nominee for the best picture is rarely discussed in Oscar talks, even though he has a significant fan base. Ford V Ferrari is a well-oiled film that is so boring and generic that we keep forgetting its existence.

Listen to the podcast below or in Stitcher, iTunes and Google Play Music. The Oscars will be broadcast on CTV on February 9th at 8:30 p.m. EST.

