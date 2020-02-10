Hollywood’s story was written last night when the South Korean film Parasite was the first non-English language film to win the best picture Oscar.

The class satire by the author Bong Joon-ho was also awarded for best director, best original screenplay and best international feature, leaving Sir Sam Mendes empty-handed.

It was generally believed that the British filmmaker would win his second director’s Oscar for the 1917 World War I epic.

It would have come exactly 20 years after his American Beauty victory, but he was named Oscar for director Bong, despite having been successful in both the Baftas and the Golden Globes.

Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae with their Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Parasite Picture in the press room of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA

The South Korean filmmaker was stunned when he won the director’s award: “After winning the best international feature film, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax.”

Quoting Martin Scorsese, he said: “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that struck me deep in my heart:” What is most personal is the most creative “and asked the audience to honor the experienced director.

He added, “I’ll drink until the next morning.”

Parasite has been a hit with critics around the world

1917 was a success in the cinematography category, in which Roger Deakins won his second Oscar in three years.

It was also celebrated for sound mixing and visual effects.

British hopefuls were excluded from the actor categories, with success for Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt, but Sir Elton John won in the original song category.

Together with his long-time colleague Bernie Taupin, he won for her track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again for Biopic Rocketman.

Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and took a punch against the Senate and thanked his children.

Brad Pitt won his first Oscar

Previously, he won an Oscar for Best Picture as a producer of 12 Years A Slave, but this is his first prize as an actor.

When Regina King presented him with his award, he criticized the Senate Republicans for refusing to allow former national security adviser John Bolton to testify against US President Donald Trump in impeachment proceedings.

He said: “You tell me I only have 45 seconds, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.

“I think Quentin might make a film about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Dern got an early birthday present when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

She turns 53 at midnight in Los Angeles.

Her mother, actress Diane Ladd, wiped her tears when she saw her daughter pick up her award.

Dern said: “Some say that you never meet your heroes, but I say that if you are really blessed, you will get them as your parents.

Laura Dern with her best supporting actress Oscar and Renee Zellweger with her best supporting actress Oscar in the press room of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA

“I share that with my acting legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have a game, I love you.”

Ladd was nominated three times for Best Supporting Actress, but never won.

Dern added: “Thank you for this gift, this is the best birthday present ever.”

Phoenix won the lead actor award for Joker and spoke in his passionate speech about equality.

He said: “I sometimes think that we feel or feel that we are working for different causes. But for me I see similarities. I think whether it is gender inequality or racism or queer or indigenous rights or rights Animals are rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. “

Phoenix got whiny at the end of the speech when he remembered his late brother, the actor River Phoenix, who died in 1993 at the age of 23.

He said: “When he was 17 my brother wrote this poem: ‘Run with love for salvation and peace will follow’.”

Zellweger recognized Judy Garland as the best actress for her role as Wizard Of Oz star in Judy.

She said: “Although Judy Garland did not receive this award in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is also representative of the fact that her legacy is unique Exceptionality and inclusiveness and generosity of mind.

“Miss Garland, you are sure to be one of the heroes who unite and define us, and that is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”

Eminem was surprisingly present at the Academy Awards, which had no host for the second year in a row.

The rapper played his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself, 17 years after he canceled the ceremony.

There was also an appearance by Billie Eilish, who sang The Beatles’ Yesterday in the In Memoriam segment.