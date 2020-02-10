The broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday delivered some provocative acceptance speeches – but they weren’t Sara Ramirez’s favorite part of the show.

In a tweet on Monday, Grey’s Anatomy Alum – which came out as bisexual in 2016 – applauded Janelle Monáe (who opened the Oscars) and Cynthia Erivo (who performed the Harriet hymn “Stand Up” during the show).

“While everyone is recovering from the lively industrial complex, I am grateful for the all-rounder WOC @JanelleMonae (bi + pan queer icon) and @CynthiaEriVo, who in every way owned Princess Hollywood Barbies and remembered what a queen looks like.” Ramirez wrote. “No shadow, just sharp reflective glitter.”

Although Ramirez did not specifically highlight anyone, the post-Oscars discourse on Monday was mainly about the acceptance speeches by the winner of the best actor, Joaquin Phoenix (who dealt with animal rights, among other things) and the winner of the best supporting actor, Brad Pitt ( who appealed to the United States Senate for failing to bring in John Bolton as a witness in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump).

Ramirez is of course best known for her decades-long appearance as Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy. She left ABC’s medical drama in 2016. A year later, she moved to CBS’s secretary as political strategist Kat Sandoval. She stayed with this series until 2019 through the penultimate fifth season.

Monáe’s show opening medley received an average grade of “B +” from TVLine readers, while Erivo received an “A +” for her performance.