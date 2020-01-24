Oscars 2020: when, how, date, time, channel for the Academy Awards

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The countdown for the Academy Awards has started! Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Oscars.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i watch

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9th, at 8 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also set the following:

“Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!” – 1.00 p.m. ET | 12 o’clock CT | 10 p.m. PT

“On the red carpet at the Oscars” – 4.30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (check local deals)

“Oscars live on the red carpet” – 6.30pm ET | 17:30 CT | 3:30 p.m. PT

“On the red carpet after the Awards” – 23:00 ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (check local deals)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 ET | 1:35 am CT | 11:35 PM PT (Check local deals)

Click here for local listings.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage History”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time” , ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the field with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” are close behind each with 10.

A record number of 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which corresponds to a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Click here for a full list of 2020 Oscar nominations.

Who will host the Oscars?

According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the biggest night in Hollywood will be hostless for the second year in a row, focusing on large amounts of music, comedy and star power.

Who presents itself at the Oscars?

Four of the youngest Oscar winners will return to the show as moderators during the 92nd Academy Awards. Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year’s winners in the categories of main and supporting actors, have registered for 2020.

Who will appear at the Oscars?

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will make the best nominations for the original title at this year’s Academy Awards, the Academy said on Thursday.

The Oscars show will also feature a performance by Questlove and a guest section by Eímear Noone, the first woman to be directed during an Oscars show.

Where’s the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 19th time in a row.

