The 2020 Academy Awards went smoothly and Parasite won with four leading trophies. The South Korean comedy was the first foreign language film to be named “Best Film” in Oscars’ 92-year history. It also won Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

In the meantime, three Oscars were taken home in 1917, while Ford was equated with two Oscars against Ferrari, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The main prizes went up Joaquin Phoenix for jokers and Renée Zellweger for Judy. It was the second career win for Zellweger, which previously won in 2003 for her leading role in Chicago.

During the three and a half hour ceremony, which was hostless for the second year in a row, Mindy Kaling. Natalie Portman. Timothée Chalamet. Ray Romano. Sandra Oh and Spike Lee were among the stars who took to the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to present prizes. There were also some musical performances during the night, including Janelle Monáe and Billy PorterTheater opening number, Eminem’S surprise” Lose Yourself “looks and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’ConnellCover of The Beatles “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment.

Although many interactions with celebrities and reactions from the audience could be seen on the small screen for the viewers at home, some moments did not make it onto the television broadcast. Fortunately, Us Weekly was in the cinema and saw everything that didn’t make it on TV. For all exclusive details, scroll through the gallery below!