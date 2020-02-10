NEW YORK – The Oscars may be Hollywood’s biggest night, but the experts meet in New York City the next morning to discuss the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

WABC’s Kemberly Richardson will be released on Monday at 10:00 am ET hold a panel of experts at 7:00 p.m. PT to discuss fashion, hair, makeup, and all the big moments on the Academy Awards red carpet

Meet the experts:

Alex Badia

Alex Badia is the style director for men and women at WWD, WWD.com, the record-breaking medium for fashion retail and the beauty industry. As Style Director, Alex produces and realizes all fashion and cover stories for men, women, accessories and beauty.

Alex’s quest to always find the latest fashion and style news leads to a constant search for the latest trends, new talent and the perfect collections every season. Alex started his career in 1999 with DNR (Daily News Record). In 2001 he moved to O, Oprah Magazine. He returned to DNR a year later. Born in Barcelona, ​​the Spaniard received his BBA from the European University in Paris and Geneva and a master’s in business studies from London University. In 1996 he came to New York to study shopping and merchandising at the FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology). Since then he has lived in New York.

Christina Garibaldi

Christina Garibaldi is an accomplished presenter, reporter, producer and author with over 10 years of experience in the areas of live television, production and pop culture. She is a reporter and co-executive producer for Us Weekly magazine. Previously, she was a correspondent for MTV News. During this time she was co-host of the live pre-shows MTV Video Music Awards and Movie Awards and host of the monthly 30-minute live stream “Live From MTV”. “It showed some of the greatest music stars. She interviewed some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.

Kelli Bartlett

Kelli J. Bartlett comes to Glamsquad as Artistic Director and brings a decade of experience with red carpets, catwalks and editorial fashion sites. As an artist and manager at MAC Cosmetics, Bartlett cultivated an elite clientele in which she refined her work, which could be seen at Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country and Vanity Fair. At Glamsquad, Bartlett is responsible for rigorously reviewing and training all of Glamsquad’s make-up artists, as well as maintaining Glamsquad’s make-up menu, which features portable, trendy beauty looks. Making women look beautiful, combined with superior customer service, are hallmarks of Bartlett’s work. Her vision of Glamsquad as the future of beauty fits well with the brand’s core DNA.

B Michael

Fashion designer B Michael was born and raised in Durham, Connecticut. His mother was a real estate agent and his father was an accountant. B Michael found early design inspiration in his mother’s creativity and strong sense of style. He attended the University of Connecticut and studied at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. B Michael was first hired as an account executive for a Wall Street company, but decided to pursue a career as a fashion designer. He began designing hats under Oscar de la Renta, Louis Feraud and Nolan Miller for the 1980s television soap opera Dynasty.

After his success on the show, B Michael became creative director for Aldo Hat Corporation. In 1989 he decided to launch his eponymous millinery line, and in 1999 he developed and launched his first couture collection with the help of PR guru Eleanor Lambert. B Michael’s collections have won acclaimed fans such as Cicely Tyson, Ashley Bouder, Amy Fine Collins, Valerie Simpson, Nancy Wilson, Susan Fales-Hill and Elizabeth Alexander, President Barack Obama’s poet. and Lena Horne among many others.

He also designed Whitney Houston’s costumes for the film Sparkle. He has shown his b michael AMERICA couture collection in Beijing, China, Korea and Shanghai and his ready-to-wear fashion line b michael AMERICA RED is sold in Macy’s department stores in the USA. In 1998, B Michael was granted membership in the renowned Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). He was a guest lecturer at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. He is also a member of the advisory boards of the Dream Yard Project, the YAGP (Youth America Grand Prix) and the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts. In addition to his work and community engagement, B Michael is an avid collector of vintage books, artifacts and photographs. B Michael lives in New York City with his partner Mark-Anthony Edwards and has two daughters, Saferra and Mychal.

See the red carpet looks like:

