Tonight at the 2020 Oscars, Eminem had a surprising appearance to perform his song “Lose Yourself”. The song appeared on the original soundtrack of the 2002 drama 8 Mile, in which Eminem played and which takes place in Detroit. Shortly before Eminem appeared on the Oscar stage, 8 Mile clips were shown in a montage in which music was celebrated in the film. Eminem appeared on the Oscar stage for the first time this evening: When “Lose Yourself” was awarded the best song in 2003, Eminem was not present at the award ceremony. Check out his set below.

Last month, Eminem surprisingly released his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, which marked his 10th consecutive album number 1 and prevailed against Kanye West.

Read “Why Eminem Vs. The Spotify case may be referred to the Supreme Court on the pitch.

Eminem, mini bir orkestra eşliğinde Lose Yourself isimli parçasını seslendirerek, salona enerji getirdi. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8movIneDMw — Fanzade (@fanzadecom) February 10, 2020

EMINEM IS PERFORMING LOSE IT AMD I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING. #oscars pic.twitter.com/XgGzPuwFYq — Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020