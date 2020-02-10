Just a few hours after Hollywood’s kings took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to receive their well-deserved awards, they put on their ball gowns and suits for their party dresses and stylish jackets for a wild party night.

parasite filmmakers Bong Joon-ho shimmered after walking his award over the light blue carpet while Brad Pitt He humbly held on to his golden statuette to greet friends after giving a heartwarming speech about his children.

Billie Eilish participated in the annual Vanity Fair Bash after the change to a black sequin ensemble and sunglasses – cool as always.

Kylie Jenner – in a curvy blue and black dress – appeared timelessly at the party and hung out with sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye west, Kardashian-Jenner best friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen joined the club, although the clan’s mother was noticeably missing.

Some stars took turns posing in the photo booth, while others sipped drinks in quiet corners.

The star-studded party welcomed icons from every bubble: like film gurus Al PacinoFashion bosses like Donatella Versace and like cultural phenomena Monica Lewinsky, Among them were famous and popular movie stars, all in their hottest and fanciest looks.