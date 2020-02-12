Charlize Theron‘S 2020 Oscars Selfie there Ellen DeGeneres2014 Oscars Selfie a run for his money. At the glittering award ceremony on Sunday, February 9, the bombshell actress was looking for some famous friends for a star-studded photo she posted on Instagram two days later.

“Good company,” wrote Theron, 44, on Tuesday, February 11, when she uploaded the picture.

Courtesy of Charlize Theron / Instagram

Immediately next to the actress is her mother and Oscars 2020 date, Gerda Maritz. Behind mother and daughter is Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks. Salma Hayek. Regina KingHayek’s manager, Evelyn O’NeillRegina’s sister Reina King, and Rami Malek, On the far left of the frame is the side of Mahershala AliHead. Keanu Reeves. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach can be seen in the upper left corner, and Quentin Tarantino is only visible in the top center of the photo.

The photo commemorates the Selfie DeGeneres, 62, taken with prominent guests at the 2014 Academy Awards. The comedian who hosted the show hired Meryl Streep for a photo.

Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and Regina King. Matt Baron / Shutterstock; AP / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“You have been nominated for a record 18 times. So I thought we would try to set a new record with most of the retweets in a photo, ”she told Streep (70) a picture of us and we’ll see if we can break the record for most retweets. “

In the resulting picture, Bradley Cooper. Jared Leto. Jennifer Lawrence. Channing Tatum. Julia Roberts. Brad Pitt. Lupita Nyong’o. Angelina Jolie and Lupita’s brother Peter pushed into the frame.

Ellen DeGeneres poses for a Bradley Cooper selfie with (clockwise from LR) Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie and Peter Nyong’o Jr Bradley Cooper during the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Ellen DeGeneres / Twitter via Getty Images

The stunt worked: Later that evening, Twitter announced that the upload with more than 1 million retweets was the most retweeted tweet ever. Swiss Post currently has more than 3 million retweets and more than 2 million likes.

Theron could be on the way to achieving this type of virality. So far, the post has been liked by more than 270,000 users.

Her photo shows not only numerous Oscar guests, but also numerous previous winners: Theron was named best actress for monsters in 2004; 63-year-old Hanks was named Best Actor in Philadelphia in 1994 and Best Actor in 1995 in Forrest Gump. Regina, 49, was awarded Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. and Malik, 38, won the best actor award for Bohemian Rhapsody in the same year.

