Billie Eilish performed at the 2020 Oscars tonight to cover “Yesterday” for the “In Memoriam” segment. Eilish sang while her brother Finneas accompanied her on the piano. Many famous artists and athletes were remembered in the “In Memoriam” segment, including Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Terry Jones, Agnes Varda, Danny Aiello, Robert Forster, Robert Evans and D.A. Pennebaker, Andre Previn, Peter Mayhew, Doris Day, Rutger Hauer, Peter Fonda, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas and many more. Check it out below.

Last month’s Grammys made history when he became the youngest artist ever to win all four major categories: Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. Eilish also recently announced that she has a new song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

