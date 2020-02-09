Lights, camera, action! On Sunday, February 9th, the stars flocked to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in LA to celebrate the best of the best in film. Celebrities wear their best black tie and end this year’s awards season in the most stylish and sexy way.

Oscar 2020: Complete list of nominees and winners

From daring dresses and sophisticated overalls to larger-than-life ball gowns and plunging necklines, there really was no shortage of unforgettable looks.

From 6:30 p.m. EST until 8:00 p.m., the stars run across the carpet before taking their seats in the star-studded theater. As the evening progresses, celebrity moderators will take turns announcing the big prizes this year. Some of the stylish moderators of the evening are: Penelope Cruz. Gal Gadot. Maya Rudolph and Regina King,

Jennifer Lopez! Alex Rodriguez! Tom Cruise! The biggest pre-oscars parties of 2020: photos

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling and check out the fantastic fashion looks of the 2020 Oscars red carpet!