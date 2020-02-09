The red carpet was rolled out, the smocks were all pressed, the dimonds were polished and also the patent leather shoes … It is showtime for Hollywood’s Night of Nights, the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in LA.

Do you know who really loves the Oscars – apart from Oscar Kightley? Stuff entertainment reporters Emily Brookes and Kylie Klein Nixon. Join them and their special guests, Anita Wig’lit from House of Drag and Wellington Paranormal and Mike Minogue from The Watercooler, as they put all the Tinseltown action on the table.

They roll for Kiwis Taika Waititi, whose film Jojo Rabbit stands for six Academy Awards, including “Best Film” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”, and Anthony McCarten, whose screenplay for “The Two Popes” also stands for “Best Adapted Screenplay” ,

Our live blog guests for the 2020 Oscars, Anita Wig’lit from House of Drag and Mike Minogue from Wellington Paranormal.

Join the team on the red carpet at 12.30 p.m., followed by the award ceremony at 2.00 p.m.

CONTINUE READING:

* Kiwi podcasts with Hollywood insight

* How to watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and online

* Timothee Chalamet, Will Ferrell and more present themselves at the Oscars 2020

* I really love the Oscars, and not just because I’m Oscar

GETTY

Oscar statues will be exhibited in 2010. About 50 to 60 statues are made each year.

And while you wait for it to all start, you can try our Oscars quiz.