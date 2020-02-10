LOS ANGELES – Some of Hollywood’s greatest stars pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at this year’s Oscars.

Director Spike Lee wore the Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet on Sunday evening. He was wearing a purple suit with gold decoration and the number 24 on his lapel. Lee is one of the moderators of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater, which will be broadcast live on ABC from 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

“Tribute, honor, tribute. We all miss him,” Lee said of his decision to wear his outfit in honor of the NBA legend.

Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film “Hair Love”, dedicated his Oscar win on Sunday to Bryant.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act that is as great as it was,” said Cherry

The show’s producers have confirmed plans to honor Bryant, who died last month in a southern California helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

It remains unclear whether the tribute will be a separate segment or part of the show in the memoriam segment.

Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

The short film is based on Bryant’s letter announcing his retirement from the game that changed his life. He wanted the project to be hand drawn and turned to animator Glen Keane, who animated Disney classics like “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”.

After his Oscar win, Bryant wrote to Gianna that she had encouraged him to work out of his comfort zone: “My little 11-year-old Gianna says: ‘Well, dad, you always tell us to pursue our dreams, so – man up ! ‘ She’s 11th man up. So I had to open up the man and get started. “

