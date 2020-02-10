LOS ANGELES – In its 92-year history, the 2020 Academy Awards are one of the history books.

The night full of premieres was underlined by “Parasite”, the first foreign language film to take home the biggest Oscar award. However, the ceremony was not just glittery and glamorous as many stars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles used the spotlight to uncover deep-seated issues in the industry.

Here are the key moments of this year’s Academy Awards:

‘PARASIT’ DOMINATES THE ACADEMY AWARDS

South Korean film “Parasite” won the Best Picture Award during the Academy Awards shortly after the film won three more awards, including directing Bong Joon Ho, the best international film and best original screenplay.

The dark comedy is about the wild influence of equal income on two families.

True to its name, “Parasite” just got under the skin of Oscar voters and is committed to the American award season and, ultimately, history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category.

In a year marked by epochs, “Parasite” made other nominations for the best pictures such as the epic of the First World War “1917” and Quentin Tarantinos “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

BRAD PITT, JOAQUIN PHOENIX SEE SPECIAL PROFITS

Brad Pitt took home his first Oscar for his role as a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Pitt called the victory “incredible” and praised Tarantino for his originality and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pitt said to DiCaprio that he would “ride his coat every day, man”.

Pitt has an Oscar from “12 Years a Slave”, which won the best picture in 2014.

In the meantime, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for the first time as the best actor in “Joker”.

He has received multiple nominations, including “Gladiator” in 2001, “Walk the Line” in 2006, and “The Master” in 2013.

During this award season, Phoenix used its acceptance speeches to draw attention to topics in the industry. When he won the lead actor category at the British Academy Film Awards, Phoenix challenged his colleagues to grapple with systemic racism.

His Oscar speech struck a similar tone.

“I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish, I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with me, and I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.” Phoenix said on Sunday. “And I think that is when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other in Towards salvation. That is the best of humanity. “

BILLIE EILISH, EMINEM’S TOP OF OSCAR PERFORMANCE

On the heels of music history, the newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish performed a soulful performance in the in-memoriam segment of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 18-year-old played with her producer brother Finneas “Yesterday” from The Beatles during the part of the ceremony that took place just a few days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, an 2018 Oscar winner for the short film “Dear Basketball”, was also included in the segment.

In an unexpected appearance, Slim Shady entered the Oscar stage on Sunday.

Eminem’s surprising appearance of “Lose Yourself”, one of the best winners of the original song from the soundtrack to “8 Mile” in 2003, stunned many, including Eilish.

The gig was a big deal for the award ceremony after Eminem ’03 did not appear as a nominee. In a tweet after his appearance, he referred to the 2003 show: “See if you had a different attitude, a different opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry that I’m 18 years old needed to get here. “

STARS CALL OUT SNUBS, FOCUS ON WOMEN’S ACHIVEVEMENT

On a night that was heavily criticized for not recognizing female performance behind the camera, all eyes were on women at this year’s Academy Awards.

In the run-up to the 92nd Academy Awards, many in the film industry were outraged that all nominees for the director were again only men. The actress Natalie Portman even made a fashion statement on the red carpet about the snubs and wore a Dior cape with the names of all the directors who were not nominated in the category.

Throughout the night, the moderators used the opportunity to raise the issue of gender inequality on the show or to celebrate the victories of women.

When Mark Ruffalo introduced the nominees for the best documentary, he found that four of the films were “directed or co-governed by women”.

When Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson took the stage, Weaver said: “All women are superheroes.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Towards the end of the awards season, you may be wondering what’s next for your favorite actors.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​reportedly in talks to return to his iconic role. But first Phoenix will play in the drama “C’mon C’mon”, which will be released later this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio has several films in the works, including two by Martin Scorsese: “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Robert De Niro and a Theodore Roosevelt biopic.

Adam Driver showed his skills in the Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” and will sing again in the musical “Annette”. Marion Cotillard also plays the drama about a comedian and his wife as an opera singer and is expected to hit theaters this year.

Brad Pitt is set to star in the next film by “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone. “Babylon” takes place in the Golden Age of Hollywood and is expected to be released in December 2021.

Driver also shoots “The Last Duel” with director Ridley Scott and Oscar winners and best friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film will be released in January 2021.

As for the actresses, Laura Dern has taken on a role in “Jurassic World 3” alongside Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. After almost two decades, Dern will revive her original role as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming film, which is expected to hit theaters in June 2021.

Bombshell star Charlize Theron is expected to appear in two action sequels. In the first place is “Fast & Furious 9”, which will be released in May 2020. Theron will reaffirm her role as an unscrupulous MI6 agent in “Atomic Blonde 2”, which she will also produce.

Saoirse Ronan will appear in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” alongside her “Little Women” colleague Timothée Chalamet. The comedy-drama film will hit theaters in July 2020.

Cynthia Erivo will portray the legendary Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha by National Geographic. The eight-part, limited series will highlight the immense influence of the late singer on music and culture during her long career. The anthology will be premiered on this day of remembrance.

Erivo also has two science fiction films on the program: “Chaos Walking” with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland and “Needle in a Timestack” with Orlando Bloom.

Margot Robbie’s latest film “Birds of Prey” has just been released and the actress has already received rave reviews for her repression against Harley Quinn. Robbie will revive the crazy character in a sequel to “Suicide Squad”, which is expected to be released in 2021.

