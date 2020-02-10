Bong Joon Ho won the prestigious “Best Film” award at the 92nd Academy Awards during the Los Angeles Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Joon Ho, supplanted the competition from Martin Scorses film The Irishman, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sam Mendes’ epic 1917 World War I film and more.

The win means that Parasite is the first foreign language film in Oscars history to win the Best Film category.

Parasite tells the story of “a poor household who plans to be infiltrated by a wealthy family, posing as independent, highly skilled people. “

The summary of the film reads: “Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly created symbiotic relationship between the wealthy park family and the poor Kim clan.”

[MORE] – Parasite Review: Director Bong Joon-Ho delivers a brilliant commentary on social class

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isOGD_7hNIY [/ embed]

Remarks