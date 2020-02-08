SAN FRANCISCO – Oscar-nominated “The Irishman” has been emerging for about ten years. The film with its famous director Martin Scorsese and legendary actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci shows flashbacks. But instead of playing younger actors who play younger versions of the characters, the film offers new technology that makes De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci look decades younger. These visual effects are now nominated for an Oscar.

Pablo Helman, who works at Lucasfilms Industrial Light & Magic, is the supervisor for visual effects in the film area. He says Scorsese and De Niro tried to make the film for 10 years, but couldn’t until the technology caught up with their vision. Helman and his team have developed special camera equipment and software that contains artificial intelligence. Prior to this technology, motion detection required the use of markers that looked like small dots in different parts of the face and body.

“There is this device with three cameras with the director’s camera in the middle. The other two cameras are witness cameras that record data,” explains Helman. “Since we have no markings on the faces, the more data we have, the better the chances of restoring performance. The software checks these three cameras and the information that was received about the cameras.”

As far as the future use of the technology is concerned, the possibilities are unlimited.

“This technology essentially consists of two parts. One of them is the capture of the digital double, which is up-to-date for the acting actor. The second part is called retargeting – take this performance and express it somewhere else. In this special case, we have this performance in brought a younger version of the actor. “Helman explains. “It could be that an actor is playing a character and that ultimately it is a creature or an animal.”

When asked what the actors thought after seeing themselves, Helman smiles and shares De Niro’s attitude.

“Bob’s reaction was ‘You know, you gave me 30 years more for my career.’ It’s really a great thing to see “.

While the Oscar nomination is for visual effects, Helman hopes that technology will give actors the freedom to do their best work without technology getting in the way.

