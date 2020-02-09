LOS ANGELES – The Oscars are already here.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet will be rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual to refresh the ceremony and possibly improve ratings.

The shortened schedule has put the normally bloated Oscar season on a diet (the Sunday show will also be hostless for the second year in a row) and made the members of the film academy finish their screenings – not an easy task in a year with one A couple of three-hour epics like “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Suitable for a fast race, a film about a crazy shot has reached the top of the pile. Sam Mendes’ “1917” about a pair of British soldiers sent with an urgent message through the recently captured hostile territory is the favorite for the best picture after winning almost all of the major predecessor awards. Thanks to its technical splendor, the apparently unique “1917” will probably receive the most awards on Sunday even without acting nominations.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern appear to be anything but safe in the acting categories, there is still a danger that they will change history. Momentum has emerged behind Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller “Parasite”, and some believe he has a chance to become the first non-English language film to win the best picture.

Such a victory would be a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category. In order to diversify its predominantly white and male membership, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has accepted more foreign members in recent years. And hardly anyone has a bad word to say that the highly acclaimed class satire “Parasite”, the winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and the first foreign language film to receive the highest awards from the Screen Actors Guild Awards ,

The official pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Moderators on which the Academy will rely in the absence of a host include Tom Hanks, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Diane Keaton and Kelly Marie Tran.

The ceremony will take place just a few days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, an 2018 Oscar winner for the short film “Dear Basketball”, is expected to be inducted into the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

ABC and the Academy hope that a widely recognized field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion “Joker” that is eligible for one of the eleven leading awards – will improve viewership. Last year’s show reached 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place as part of a streaming revision across Hollywood. Most major studios that are hurrying to reach Netflix and Amazon are in preparation or have already launched their own streaming services, as well as newcomers like Apple. Thanks to “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “The Two Popes” and probably the best documentary film winner “American Factory”, Netflix has 24 nominations for the Academy Awards.

Despite the high spending in the award season, Netflix can go home with just a few prizes. The streamer is still striving for his first best picture win after Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” showed up shyly last year.

Instead, this year’s Oscar favorites are mostly films that can be seen in many cinemas. They also have mostly male characters and come from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant profits behind the camera, no directors were nominated for best directors. The drama categories are also the least diverse since the fall of #OscarsSoWhite caused the academy to redesign its membership. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only nominated actress. These results, which were a topic of speeches during the award season, contrast with studies suggesting that more color than ever is seen in the most popular films.

Ticket sales dropped about 4% last year, although Walt Disney Co. had a record $ 13 billion at global box offices. Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox last spring, accounted for an overwhelming 38% of domestic ticket sales. And yet, apart from having the network on which the Oscars air, Disney is likely to play a minor role in the Academy Awards. With “Toy Story 4” the studio could win the best animated film and possibly the best cut for the Fox film “Ford v Ferrari”.

And while Democratic candidates are vying for the presidency and votes are still counting in Iowa, former President Barack Obama could have another victory. The first film of his and Michelle Obama’s production company “American Factory” is recognized as the best documentary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

