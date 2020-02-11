Parasite’s surprising success at Monday’s Academy Awards may have awakened the world to the power of Korean cinema, but many kiwis have been fans of the country’s production for almost two decades.

Thanks to the annual International Film Festival, New Zealanders could experience the Korean film renaissance that began in the late 1990s. We even had a Korean film festival in the nineties that started in Auckland in 2004 before it expanded to Christchurch and Wellington.

Aotearoa was also the scene of a number of Korean productions, including one of the country’s most popular films of all time – Silmido, released in 2003, while Korean investors, Daesung Group, funded the 2006 horror kiwi comedy Black Sheep.

While Parasite (R13) can still be seen in selected cinemas (including a special black and white version) and will be released on DVD / Blu-Ray on February 13, Stuff has come up with five more exciting Korean films that are worth it to be discovered.

Korean cinema classics from left, The Handmaiden, The Host and Oldboy.

BURN (M)

In 2018 Burning was the first Korean film to be shortlisted for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

The film that probably paved the way for Parasite’s success. Based on the short story Barn Burning from The Elephant Vanishes by Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Lee Chang-dong’s 2018 psychodrama was the first Korean film to be awarded the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film (as the category was previously called).

The focus is on the introverted Lee Jong-su, whose life is turned upside down when he meets an old neighbor and classmate from childhood. “Burning is a character study that turns into a teasing mystery and ultimately a full-blown thriller with masterly patience, finesse, and just a single minute wasted,” wrote Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times.

THE HANDMAID (R16)

FFXENT. Supplied picture of the maid

When the storyline is filled with shaky moments and breathtaking changes of direction, the real joys of this unlikely adaptation of Sarah Waters’ novel Fingersmith from 2002 are in the details.

The director Park Chan-Wook makes great use of his Gothic-inspired main town, with settings through keyholes and dizzying camera shots that cover every nook and corner and get every last drop of tension and eroticism out of the increasingly tense situation.

Take a look at gallows humor, opulent art direction and the strangest book discussion group in the world, and this dangerous liaisons-meets-les diaboliques drama about the rear window is a haunting, beguiling and stirring drama that is not for the faint of heart or prudish.

THE HOST (R13)

Long before Bong fought Joon-Ho parasite, he had a hit with The Host.

Inspired by a real environmental event that angered the Koreans, the 2006 Bong Joon-Ho monster film was a hit in his home country. According to figures, more than 20 percent of the population watched this film.

Host is a happy-subversive combination of Hollywood science fiction horrors like Predator, The Thing, Alien, Signs and War of the Worlds. Inspired by B-movies like Toxic Avenger, Alligator and Japan’s popular Godzilla series (New Zealand’s own Weta workshop helped) create some of the creature effects).

Not only does it create a lot of thrills, wheezes, and giggles, it also makes fun of American imperialism, environmental management, and the Korean authorities.

OLDBOY (R18)

Oldboy was the first experience of many kiwis with a Korean film.

Park Chan-Wook’s 2003 revenge thriller, partially filmed in New Zealand (part of a trilogy by Vengeance Tales), was an extremely violent mind bender that caused a sensation around the world.

It is the story of businessman Oh Dae-Su, who loses 15 years of his life when kidnapped and imprisoned by an unknown kidnapper. When he finally shows up, Oh Dae-Su is keen to find those responsible and also falls in love with a young sushi chef.

“In Shakespeare’s power, Oldboy also evokes images of mental and physical isolation worthy of Samuel Beckett or Dostoevsky,” wrote Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal. A Hollywood remake of Josh Brolin, directed by Spike Lee in 2013, was a pale disappointment.

TRAIN TO BUSAN (M)

Train to Busan is a zombie apocalypse film of a special kind.

Yeon Sang-ho’s 2016 zombie apocalypse film, which has set a record in Korea, made its debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. As in the best disaster films, it’s about a group of dissimilar people struggling to stay alive while the chaos reigns around them.

“It is a zombie film that, in the midst of the dizzying bloodshed, offers space for philosophical questions about our fundamental responsibility. It may be something we have never seen before, but it is something we can benefit from seeing again,” wrote Arizona Republican Barbara VanDenburgh.

Train to Busan can be streamed on Netflix. The others can be rented either from Alice in Christchurch or from Aro Video in Wellington.