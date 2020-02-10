LOS ANGELES – Almost twenty years after skipping the Academy Awards, Slim Shady finally entered the Oscar stage.

Eminem made a surprising appearance and played “Lose Yourself”, one of the best winners of the original song in 2003 from the soundtrack to “8 Mile”. His appearance rocked the Dolby Theater – Zazie Beetz was among the many who were rapping along, and Billie Eilish watched with her chin down.

The gig was a big deal for the award ceremony after Eminem ’03 did not appear as a nominee. In a tweet after his appearance, he referred to the 2003 show: “See if you had a different attitude, a different opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry that I’m 18 years old needed to get here. “

However, his math was a little different. Barbra Streisand announced “Lose Yourself” as an Oscar winner in 2003. Mathers did not attend the ceremony to collect his trophy as a songwriter.

Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was particularly excited, apart from a brief panic in which he had no microphone. Then she squeaked, “We did it!” Howell Taylor matched a performance that lasted a few seconds and also let out a few explosives of its own with excitement.

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a package of clips that demonstrate the use of pop music in films before a bearded Eminem appeared under the stage to perform.

The rapper got a standing ovation when he was done. Several other viewers, including actress Kelly Marie Tran and musician Janelle Monae, who opened the show, were shown rapping or swaying with their seats.

Director Martin Scorsese was not one of them. He seemed to close his eyes briefly when the cameras found him in the crowd.

