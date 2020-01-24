Oscars 2020 cast: see who's performing at the 92nd Academy Awards

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will make the best nominations for the original songs at this year’s Academy Awards, the Academy said Thursday.

“We are delighted to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who offer unique musical moments that can only be seen at the Oscars,” said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain in a press release.

The Oscars show will also feature a performance by Questlove and a guest section by Eímear Noone, the first woman to be directed during an Oscars show.

Earlier this week it was announced that Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year’s winners in the main and supporting actors category, signed up as moderators. More talent ads are expected in the coming weeks.

Here is the full list of the best nominations for the original song:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4” – performed by Randy Newman

Music and poetry by Randy Newman

Music and poetry by Randy Newman “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” – Performed by Elton JohnMusic by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” – performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and poetry by Diane Warren

Music and poetry by Diane Warren “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II” – performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA

Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez “Stand Up” by “Harriet” – Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9th on ABC. Reporting begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

