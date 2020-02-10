LOS ANGELES – Antonio Banderas is grateful that his first Oscar nomination for a film came in his native Spanish.

Banderas is the best actor for his role in “Pain and Glory”, directed by longtime friend Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish actor welcomes the call for more diversity in Hollywood and at the film academy.

“I’ve seen this community fight very, very hard,” said Banderas. “The struggle to get their kids to university to get better, to become part of American society. It has to happen, it has to be reflected in Hollywood.”

Rodrigo Prieto, a Mexican cameraman nominated for “The Irishman”, said his awareness of prejudice in Hollywood had increased over time.

“When I moved here and started working in the film business here in America, I didn’t feel any prejudice,” he said. “But at some point I noticed that the crews lack variety. I think there are changes. It has to be a conscious thing that we all do, because the pool of talents is not yet as diverse, but it definitely happens. ”

