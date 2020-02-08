BEVERLY HILLS – This year the film academy changed the name of an award from Best Foreign Film to Best International Film. The worldwide reach of the Oscars is enormous. The show itself will be shown in 225 countries around the world. And 93 different countries have submitted a film this year “for your consideration”.

This year’s nominations for the “Best International Film” category were celebrated together at a special reception from South Korea, Poland, North Macedonia, France and Spain.

MORE: Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Antonio Banderas, who was nominated for best actor, was there to support his director and longtime friend Pedro Almodovar for their film “Pain and Glory”.

“It was a very nice thing. And it is very nice that I got it for a small film and with Pedro Almodovar after 40 years, that we know each other and eight films together and in my mother tongue Spanish,” said Banderas. “I’m very proud of that.”

While this is Bandera’s first Oscar nomination, Almodovar is an Oscar veteran. he won “Talk to Her” for his screenplay in 2003. He sees the international film world very positively.

“I mean that international films have been stronger than ever in recent years.” And so it means to me that the members of the academy have some kind of opening in their heads to see us as equivalent, “said Almodovar.” The audience sees more films with subtitles than they have at least in the past 10 years. So that’s what happened, at least it’s a good sign for all of us. “

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9th on ABC. Reporting begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.