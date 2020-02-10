As you may have heard, Parasite made history on Sunday night – the first Korean film to win an Oscar, the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, the first title for indie distributor Neon. The film emerged as an outsider, the culmination of its fairytale awards season, but EW focused on the historic moment after talking to film-loving voters and attending one event after another in Hollywood for months, everything anyone can talk about was the genius of Bong Joon Ho. So perhaps it’s most surprising that Parasite didn’t ultimately win the grand prize, but dominated. In fact, it is the first winner of the best picture in five years to have won the best picture, the best director and the best screenplay.

This underscores a fundamental change in the academy that has diversified considerably, especially among international voters. Parasite’s victory will and should be compared to Moonlight, another surprise that didn’t have guild awards to predict success, but just an extraordinarily worthy candidacy with the potential to change the way we think about the Academy Awards might think. However, by consistently winning where it mattered, he beat Quentin Tarantino to write and Sam Mendes to govern – the heavyweight applicants who would come to grips with the thing in most years – and proved that this constituency unified things Step forward. He had to bend a little.

Since autumn we have seen icons like Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern on stage who are thinking about their decades in business. They talked openly about their careers and sometimes made a misleading reference to their darker days in business – Zellweger was almost amazed at the first big hug on the track, at the Golden Globes or Phoenix, when they considered getting a second chance at the Oscars – but more I was often amazed at how many people in each room they had worked with, how many films they had made together and why this was the right time for their big moment. Dern brought her mother, actress Diane Ladd, to tears at the Dolby Theater when she took her toll on stage. This seemed to be the best high point on the subject, a sign of Hollywood’s continued fame.

Over the course of this curiously shortened award season, the industry swayed between its most nostalgic self and its most radical. The list of almost completely white candidates was clearly unacceptable, albeit sadly predictable. And yes, a Korean-language thriller that confronts the reality of class with bloody intensity doesn’t quite scream “Oscar bait”. Make no mistake, this was not a political vote (parasite is loved), but the choice, inevitable, speaks volume. Just one year after roughly this group called Green Book, the best film of 2018 – undoubtedly the most conservative and, for many, the most regressive choice they’d made in a while – the academy demonstrated that it was making a definitive, if any hardly, decision could be made irreversible, step towards relevance.

In fact, this wasn’t just a Cannes-born art house sensation that defeated Oscar champions like Mendes, Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. The three-year-old Neon, whose best-known mainstream success I was before, Tonya, killed the studio giants of Netflix (The Irishman, Marriage Story) and Universal (1917), who threw every dollar they could into their earned campaigns, handsome mounted contender. Moonlight was a similar triumph for A24, but the accomplished company had already become an important fresh start in the game after winning trophies for best actress (Brie Larson, Room) and documentary (Amy) the previous year. Plus, the unknown Netflix factor in this cycle – do you remember when they let the table go? – had some questions as to whether smaller companies could have a place here in the future. Nobody could beat them in the election campaign, that’s for sure.

Netflix only won two awards – Laura Dern for Marriage Story, but really for a lot more, and American Factory, supported by the Obamas – despite their host of worthy nominations, speaks for the streamer’s ongoing difficulties in this area. The academy has refuted much of the conventional wisdom that surrounds it this year. They didn’t suppress a murmur that Netflix was still reluctant to be welcomed as a serious player. I wouldn’t compare the parasite phenomenon to that of Roma, Netflix’s darling of 2018, but it’s worth noting that the latter was very close – a leading nomination list, recognition for two of its previously unknowns (at least to the U.S. audience ) Actors, unmatched critics – Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexican drama couldn’t go all the way.

What we love and hate about the Oscars is that things are now being reset. After a year like the Green Book, tradition can be purification, relief, and the necessary opportunity to make amends. Conversely, this moment is exhilarating. The academy has done something it has never done before. And the fact that some of us saw it coming? Here’s a confirmation that the Oscars are changing, even if they are deeply disappointing and can’t keep up with the times. It’s worth trusting a little bit. Remember that we’ll start over in a few months.

