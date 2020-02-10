Today is the end of the award season with the Oscars, and some worthy winners will take the coveted golden lady home, even if the ceremony is weighed down with allegations of lack of diversity among the nominees and inadequate female representation. and so on.

Read also: Here are our Oscar predictions based on data

However, it’s the biggest night of the year for the film industry, and there are several categories that are wide open: like the Best Picture race with greats like 1917 and Parasite as the front runner to win the top prize. If Parasite wins, it will be the first foreign language film to receive the award. A win in the international feature film or director (for Bong Joon Ho) would also be a premiere for a South Korean film.

Has Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance in Joker changed superhero films for you forever, or are you looking for Adam Driver’s reserved but devastating script in Marriage Story? Do you think this will be Scarlett Johansson’s breakthrough at the Oscars, or will Renee Zellweger win the trophy as Judy Garland?

Let the show begin!

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

The first Oscar for her third nomination! Mahershala Ali presented the award to the actress for her outstanding performance in Noah Baumbach’s marriage story. Another widely anticipated victory, and the actress tries to draw a parallel between marriage story and environmental protection, and finally thanks her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd for being heroes.

Laura Dern accepts the award for the best performance of an actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

| Photo credit: AP Photo / Chris Pizzello

7.44 a.m.

Best Documentary Short topic: Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

The director Carol Dysinger wins for her highly regarded film about the story of young Afghan girls who learn to read, write and skate in Kabul, using skateboarding as an escape and tool to motivate and challenge them.

7.40 a.m.

Best Documentary: American Factory

Mark Ruffalo tells the audience that many of the nominated films were staged or co-staged by women to great cheers. American Factory is the winner, which is about a Chinese billionaire opening a new factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio, and how optimism gives way to setbacks when China clashes with the United States.

Best costume design: little women

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the popular bestseller wins the best costume design. The designer Jacqueline Durran accepts the award and thanks her director.

Best production design: Once upon a time in Hollywood

Tarantino’s Ode to Hollywood wins the award for his incredible 1969 Los Angeles portrayal, and Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh accept the award, which comes after a brief funny sketch by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

7.19 a.m.

Best live action short film: The neighboring window

Directed by Marshall Curry, The Neighbors’ Window tells the real story of a middle-aged woman (Maria Dizzia) with young children, whose lives are shaken when two free-spirited 20-year-olds (Juliana Canfield and Bret Lada) cross the street.

7.15 a.m.

Best adapted script: Jojo Rabbit

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi wins the award and thanks his mother for the book from which he adapted the story. He looks genuinely surprised and stumbles through acceptance. A deserved win for one of the most beautiful films of the year!

Taika Waititi received the award for the best adapted screenplay for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

| Photo credit: AP Photo / Chris Pizzello

Best original screenplay: Parasite

You feel that director Bong Joon-ho will go on this stage several times this evening. In his speech, he flirts between Korean and English. He dedicates the South Korea Prize and primarily thanks his wife for always inspiring him and his actors.

HOBong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won accept the Writing – Original Screenplay – Prize for “Parasite” on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California

| Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images / AFP

7:01 a.m.

Performance by ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2

Idina Menzel plays with other singers / actors who have starred in an international version of Frozen for a performance of Into the Unknown from Frozen 2. The song is performed in Japanese, Polish, Thai, Castilian, German, Norwegian, Russian and Spanish and Danish.

6.57 a.m.

Best animated short film: Hair Love

The animated short award goes to the makers of Hair Love, who tells the story of a man who has to make his daughter’s hair for the first time. While winning the award, the makers dedicate it to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a tragic accident.

Best animated feature: Toy Story 4

The fourth film in the popular franchise wins a fairly unpredictable category since Klaus was another film that caused a lot of stir during the award season. Mindy Kaling announces the award when the creators come on stage and give a charming little speech about the film, which is a “love letter” for everyone who grows up with the franchise.

6.45 a.m.

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt from Hollywood

And the first prize of the night goes to Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The actor knocked out several heavyweights in the category and thanked Leonardo DiCaprio, his director, and the stunt coordinators who worked on the film. He ends the speech in which he dedicates the award to his children.

Brad Pitt accepts the actor’s best performance award in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

| Photo credit: AP Photo / Chris Pizzello

6.33 a.m.

The ceremony begins!

After a glittering show on the red carpet, all the celebrities sit in their seats and Janelle Monae opens the show with a mixture of songs that go through the audience and dance through the opening of the awards.

She is followed by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who are next on stage to write some kind of opening monologue (since there is no Oscar host).