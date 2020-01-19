advertisement

Sun, 2020-01-19 14:20

CHENNAI: Films about family loyalty and rigid moral principles and the kind of conflict and dilemma they can cause can be incredibly powerful.

Tunisia-born, Tunisia-born Meryam Joobeur’s ‘Brotherhood’ addresses this precarious situation in her work from 2018, which this year is in the race for the Oscars in the live action short film category. “Brotherhood”, screened at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals, where it won the Best Canadian Short Award, has won 60 awards in 48 countries, which is no mean feat.

advertisement

In 25 minutes Joobeur weaves a gripping view of the inner unrest of a family whose consequences can only be tragic. Mohamed lives in pastoral Tunisia with his wife and two sons. They breed sheep and constantly fight wolves. In an early-telling scene we see one of the sheep injured by a wolf, and Mohamed tells his middle son, who is with him, that the animal shows no mercy.

Much later, Mohamed himself turns into a merciless being. When his eldest estranged son returns from Syria after fighting alongside Daesh and with a woman in tow, the father is deeply suspicious. He knows that his son has done nothing good in Syria, and the tension between the two is palpable. Family dynamics are like a time bomb, resulting in complex issues, where the film touches on the theme of religious radicalism.

Set in an exotic country where tranquility hides an impending tragedy, the cinematography is beautiful but subdued. “Brotherhood” is pure drama and the short film delivers.

Joobeur hopes to turn her work into a feature film. She has a completed script that will be very different from the short work. Last year’s Oscar-winning short “Skin” managed to convince people to make a full film of the piece. Joobeur’s might be the next one.

Main category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: 92nd Academy AwardsOscarsBrotherhood. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

advertisement