Oscar moderators 2020: Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek among the moderators

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Four of the youngest Oscar winners will return to the show as moderators during the 92nd Academy Awards, the academy said on Tuesday.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year’s winners in the categories of main and supporting actors, have registered for 2020.

“We love the tradition of having last year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate their colleagues’ accomplishments, and we’re excited to get these four great talents back,” said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain in one Press release.

advertisement

SEE ALSO: Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Additional moderator announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9th on ABC. Reporting begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement