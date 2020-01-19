advertisement

Oscar Isaac, who already appeared in Alex Garland’s science fiction film Ex Machina in 2015, will be the next in an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’S independent comic series… Ex Machina.

THR reports that the film is titled by Legendary for obvious reasons The big machine rather than ex machina. Isaac will both star and produce.

THR details: “The comic that Vaughan made with the artist Tony Harris debuted in 2004 and appeared in 50 editions under the DC comic print Wildstorm. The focus was on Mitchell Hundred, a former superhero who became mayor of New York City after September 11th. Hundred had the power to speak to mechanical devices, but the comic was less about superheroes than about government and political issues. “Of course Issac plays Mitchell Hundred.

Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel (Seberg) write the film adaptation.

