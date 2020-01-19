Oscar Isaac plays the main role in ex-Machina adaptation The Great Machine

advertisement

After working in Alex Garland’s science fiction in 2014 Ex MachinaOscar Isaac has now taken on a role in the upcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris. Ex Machina Comic series that goes by the title The big machine,

The comic, which has nothing to do with Garland’s film, follows Mitchell Hundred, a former superhero named Great Machine, who mayor of New York City after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Isaac will take the lead in the adaptation and produce the film with his manager Jason Spire. Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel (Seberg) write the script.

advertisement

Isaac was last seen when he repeated his role as Poe Dameron last month Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerand next appear in Denis Villeneuves’ highly anticipated adaptation of the Frank Herbert science fiction classic dunewhich is scheduled to open in December this year.

About EW

advertisement