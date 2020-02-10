The 2020 Oscars honored all the stars we lost with their annual In Memoriam on Sunday, February 9th. The 92nd Academy Awards could not end the show before real Hollywood legends like Diahann Carroll, Doris Day and – of course – Kirk Douglas were honored.

Grammy darling Billie Eilish took the stage to play a slow and sad version of “The Yesterday” by The Beatles, while black and white photos of the deceased flashed behind her. While she was singing, pictures of Rip Torn and Peter Fonda appeared on the screen, followed by Kirk.

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

According to Variety, the tribute was complete and a few days away from the air when news came that the famous actor Kirk passed away on February 5 at the age of 103. The son of the Spartacus legend Michael Douglas announced his father’s heartbreaking death in an open post on Instagram.

After the news of Kirk’s death, the outlet announced that the Oscars had made last-minute changes to the honor so that he could be added to the list of those who died. While it’s not surprising that Kirk added the In Memoriam, fans couldn’t be happier considering that the organization hasn’t recorded any significant artists and performers in the past.

Just last year at the 2019 Oscars, the academy was criticized for ignoring actresses Sondra Locke and Carol Channing, and Stanley Donen, director of Singin ‘in the Rain.

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

There is no doubt that Kirk’s inclusion in the heartbreaking tribute is well worth it, given that his long list of successes starred in Paths of Glory, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, 20,000 miles under the sea and more. After Kirk was nominated for an Oscar in 1949, he received the Academy Award in 1996.

At the time when 75-year-old Michael revealed that his legendary father had died sadly, the actor from Fatal Attraction praised the late star for the man he will remember.

“Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” Michael wrote emotionally. “Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much. “

These Hollywood stars will never be forgotten!