We live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences because all winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced.

In the evening, Todd Phillips and Joker, who are strongly represented with a total of 11 nominations, compete against greats like Martin Scorsese and The Irishman, Sam Mendes and 1917 as well as Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, who are all nominated in 10 categories each.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the front runner for the best lead, but Leonardo DiCaprio faces tough competition. Renée Zellweger is recognized as the best leading actress, as is Laura Dern as the best supporting actress.

Live from Los Angeles, we will update the results as soon as they arrive. The full list of winners can be found below.

Best picture:

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best director:

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Best original screenplay:

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Knife out, Rian Johnson

Marriage story, Noah Baumbach

1917 Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Best adapted script:

Irishman Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Best international feature film:

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

parasite

Best documentary:

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Best documentary short:

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Best animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short film:

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Best live action short film:

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

A sister

Saria

Best original result:

1917 Thomas Newman

Marriage story, Randy Newman

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best original song:

“I will love myself again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

“I stand with you” – Diane Warren, breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2

“Get Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4

Best production design:

The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling

1917 Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun

Best camera:

Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917 Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best costume design:

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Little women, Jacqueline Durran

Best film editing:

The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford versus Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best sound mix:

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound editing:

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best visual effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hairstyling:

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917