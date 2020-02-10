Sometimes the academy does it right. Sometimes it’s more about art than science, the best picture is really the best picture, and even if the show is as bloated and sluggish as ever, everyone goes at full speed.

After seeing Bong Joon-ho’s parasite as a dark horse for weeks, he finally reached the finish line. His six Oscar nominations led to four triumphal victories – best original screenplay, best international film, best director and, yes, best picture. Become the first film in a language other than English to win the top prize and break the record for most Oscars won by a single person in a single year. Walt Disney did it in 1954; now Bong shares the award.

Last but not least, Bong was a dignified winner.

The success of his best director was a clear reason to convert the applause into a standing ovation for Martin Scorsese. As an artistic statement he described the maxim of his colleague: “The most personal is the most creative”. Scorsese was seen in the audience. It was the kind of moment that justifies seeing the show year after year.

At three hours and 33 minutes, the 92nd Oscar was a little shorter than some, but still longer than necessary. For those of you who keep track of things, this runtime is four minutes longer than for the Irishman, who was also outraged to be the only nominee for the best photo this year who went home empty-handed. (Scorsese’s Netflix gangster epic has been nominated ten times in nine categories.)

Oscar victories were distributed

Otherwise, things were nicely distributed. Ford V Ferrari achieved the best film editing and sound effects, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi won for his customized screenplay (and became the indigenous people’s second Oscar winner in history). Buffy Sainte-Marie shared winning the original song for Up Where We Belong in 1983; Joker won the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix (obvs) and the best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Little Women was recognized as the best supporting actress and Laura Dern from Marriage Story was honored as the best supporting actress in 1917. She won the frontrunner for visual effects, sound mixing and Roger Deakins’ cinematography – went home with the best production design and a long-awaited supporting actor victory for Brad Pitt.

What did Zellweger and Phoenix say?

Renée Zellweger won the best actress for her interpretation of Judy Garland in Judy and gave a long, passionate speech in which she thanked many heroes, both personal and professional, who somehow got Neil Armstrong to get to the point, where they inspired characters like Garland are essential for a better future.

It was humble, but real, what you can say about the speech that was about to happen: Phoenix’s acceptance as the best actor was just as long and just as extensive, while the Joker star thanked no one, but instead for empathy and Understanding pleaded for the reflexive condemnation of “abolish culture”, pointing out how he personally benefited from forgiveness and second chances after years of notoriously hard work.

Twitter sniffed at both speeches, but I’d rather watch people be honest and inarticulate than polished and empty, and that was definitely that kind of night.

Can we knock some of the moderators out that they’re stiff and take up too much time? For sure. Can we wonder why the Academy made Eminem sing all of his Oscar-winning Lose Yourself 18 years later when wild talents like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe and Billie Eilish were right in the building and available were? to do other, stranger things? Absolutely – and Monáe’s opening production number, which began with a gentle repetition of the title song from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and was expanded to include several dancing jokers, a kickline from Tethered from Us, and a Midsommar refrain, was as strange as it comes. Maybe it was the only way to upgrade with Eminem.

But every time parasites won, an angel got its wings.

Inspirational victories

Other awards appeared to be as inspiring as Waititi’s customized script win, suggesting that at least part of the academy understood what Jojo Rabbit said about propaganda, personality cults, and empathy. (It was the only time I saw Waititi, a consummate performer, speechless. I really think he didn’t think he had a chance.)

Matthew A. Kirsch’s Hair Love wins the best animated short, and Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver talk about how important it is for children to recognize themselves in color early on the screen. Carol Dysinger takes the best documentary for learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) and guarantees that millions of people will learn about skateistan. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s rousing American factory – which can be found directly on Netflix and is waiting for you to discover – are referred to as a documentary.

The joker composer Guðnadóttir received her award from the Trinity of Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot, who had just introduced Eimear Noone, the first conductor of the Academy Awards. to women, to mothers, to daughters who hear the music inside. We have to hear your voices. “

Beauty won

And the winners who weren’t particularly enthusiastic were still pretty nice. Laura Dern thanked her nominees, her Marriage Story staff, and her friends and family, and was particularly excited when she mentioned her children, stepchildren, and parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Brad Pitt became briefly political about Donald Trump’s impeachment process before moving on to a list of thank-you notes and then suggested that the academy might do something for stunt teams next year. Even Elton John and Bernie Taupin used their song wins for Rocketman’s Bouncy Love Again to express their affection for each other – and for John’s husband David Furnish, who produced the film.

So there we are. A good night for the movies and a great night for the academy as an arbiter for artistic merits and not as an association of 8,400 people who really liked Green Book

I accept it. It is one for eternity.

@normwilner