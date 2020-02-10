Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday evening and became the first foreign language film to take home the greatest honor in the film.

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire was one of the favorites of the season, though she hasn’t received an Oscar nomination for her cast.

Bong’s ingenuity to create a Grifter family that fits into the life of a rich family is widely recognized.

The film won four Oscars on Sunday, including the best director for Bong. The Dolby Theater burst into applause after the victory was announced.

The South Korean film received three other major awards – the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international film. They were all the first Oscars for a Korean film. Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to receive the screenplay award.

A standing ovation welcomed Bong’s victory for international film. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, to roar in front of the crowd. Unexpectedly called the best director again, Bong welcomed his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”