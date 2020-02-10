<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/FKmqtaxIS3Y" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Every year we watch the Oscars In Memoriam with tears in our eyes, but this year we searched the screen for a name that never showed up. In an oversight that is sure to create a lot of strong feelings, Luke Perry was excluded from this year’s Academy Awards In Memoriam package.

Perry died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a week earlier. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and most recently for his role as Fred Andrews in Riverdale from The CW. Also known for his work in the film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appearances in Oz and Body of Proof, Perry has been an undeniable staple of the Hollywood community, and his exclusion feels like a grave mistake.

Billie Eilish has released a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam, which mourned major community deaths such as Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and many more. Cameron Boyce, a young Disney star who passed away last year, was also removed from the list.

The full list of award winners is below:

Kobe Bryant

Rip Torn

Barbara Hammer

Patricia Blau

Bernie Pollack

Steve Golin

Paul LeBlanc

John Briley

Diahann Caroll

Terry Jones

Catherine Burns

Agnes Varda

Wayne Fitzgerald

David Foster

Danny Aiello

Buck Henry

Stanley Donen

David V. Picker

Barry Malkin

Robert Forster

Robert Evans

Richard Williams

Machiko Kyō

James R. Alexander

Anna Karina

D.A. Pennebaker

Leonard Goldberg

Fernando Lujan

André Previn

Peter Mayhew

Sylvia Miles

William J. Creber

Godfrey Gao

Bibi Andersson

Michael Lynne

Gene Warren Jr.

Alvin Sargent

Doris Day

Anna Udvardy

Sid Ramin

Michelle Guish

Sidney Sheinberg

Ben Barenholtz

Joss Williams

Piero Tosi

Kenneth Walker

Rutger Hauer

Syd Mead

Harriet Frank Jr.

Franco Zeffirelli

John Witherspoon

Bernard Chevry

Seymour Cassel

Peter Fonda

Branko Funny

Gerry Smith

John Singleton

Kirk Douglas

Luke Perry, Riverdale Photo: Cate Cameron, The CW