Every year we watch the Oscars In Memoriam with tears in our eyes, but this year we searched the screen for a name that never showed up. In an oversight that is sure to create a lot of strong feelings, Luke Perry was excluded from this year’s Academy Awards In Memoriam package.
Perry died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a week earlier. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and most recently for his role as Fred Andrews in Riverdale from The CW. Also known for his work in the film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appearances in Oz and Body of Proof, Perry has been an undeniable staple of the Hollywood community, and his exclusion feels like a grave mistake.
Billie Eilish has released a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam, which mourned major community deaths such as Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and many more. Cameron Boyce, a young Disney star who passed away last year, was also removed from the list.
The full list of award winners is below:
Luke Perry, Riverdale Photo: Cate Cameron, The CW