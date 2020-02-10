LOS ANGELES – Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film “Hair Love”, said his Oscar was for all stories like DeAndre’s.

Deandre Arnold, a student at Barbers Hill High School, called a greeting from the director during his acceptance speech during the Academy Awards.

Cherry said the film was made because “we wanted to see more representation in the animation. We wanted to normalize black hair.”

#DeAndresJourney: Texas HS student shows his fear on the red carpet

Deandre’s family and friends at a watch party in Houston cheered the moment when “Hair Love” won.

HAIR LOVE TAKES AN OSCAR! Deandre Arnold's family was thrilled when Matthew A Cherry played a major role in getting him to the Oscars. Green said when he received the "We wanted to normalize black hair" award and said they wanted to help children like Deandre

The film tells a simple story of an African American father trying to fix his little girl’s hair. Although there are few words, there is a depth of meaning when the images unfold.

RELATED: Adolescent Who Was Said His Dreadlocks Violated The Dress Code Invited To Oscars

“I just loved lighting families who are not normally in the spotlight,” said Cherry. “Black fathers often have a bad reputation in the mainstream media, and it was a really good opportunity.”

After the University of Akron, Cherry played in the NFL.

“The thing about the NFL is that it does actually retire you,” he said.

Now he is a filmmaker and director of “Blackish” and “Mixedish”.

Cherry kicked off a “Hair Love” Kickstarter campaign that raised over $ 250,000 with top-class support.

“In the 100-year history of animation at the time we launched our Kickstarter campaign, there were only three animated films with black protagonists,” he said. “Issa Rae … she not only announced the Oscar nominations, but also our category, so it was something special.”

Cherry took his fiancee Candace to the Oscar nominees’ lunch and remembered how he got there.

“My parents are no longer with me, but I know they are really proud up there and make sure something happens,” said Cherry. “Chicago is just a city known to hardworking people. It’s the city of big shoulders. I always took it with me, you know, we’re ready to pull up our sleeves and get the job done and.” That helped me here in Los Angeles. In many ways, I feel like we’ve already won. We are already helping young girls to gain confidence and wear their hair the way they want to, and the same goes for young boys. ”

