LOS ANGELES – 25 years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John won his second victory at the 2020 Academy Awards.

John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the best original song award for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic “Rocketman”.

The couple won a Golden Globe earlier this year and found that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John and Tim Rice won an Oscar for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “Lion King”.

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even if he was “confused”.

Elton John has won a Tony Award and five Grammys and only needs an Emmy to join EGOTs elite clubs.

