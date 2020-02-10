Oscars 2020 or the 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Read also: Here are our Oscar predictions based on data
Here you will find a list of all nominations in key categories and the winners, from the best film to the best sound mix.
BEST PICTURE
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Di Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Driver Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, joker
Jonathan Pryce, the two popes
Actor in a supporting role
P Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood
Hop Anthony Hopkins, the two popes
Pac Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage story
Oir Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
Toy Story 4 (SIEGER)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
DIRECTION
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
honey land
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Life is overtaking me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
CUT
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
parasite
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
honey land
Mis Les Misérables
pain and fame
parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
bomb
Joker
Judy
Wicked: Mistress of Evil
1917
ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little women
marriage history
1917
Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“(I will) love me again,” Rocketman
“I stand with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Get up,” Harriet
PRODUCT DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
SOUND EDITING
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avenger: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
The two popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-
knife out
marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite