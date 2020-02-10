Oscars 2020 or the 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Read also: Here are our Oscar predictions based on data

Here you will find a list of all nominations in key categories and the winners, from the best film to the best sound mix.

BEST PICTURE

 Ford vs. Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little women

 marriage history

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

 parasite

ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE

 Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Di Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Driver Adam Driver, Marriage History

 Joaquin Phoenix, joker

 Jonathan Pryce, the two popes

Actor in a supporting role

P Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (WINNER)

 Tom Hanks, a nice day in the neighborhood

Hop Anthony Hopkins, the two popes

Pac Al Pacino, the Irishman

 Joe Pesci, the Irishman

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

 Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

 Scarlett Johansson, marriage story

Oir Saoirse Ronan, little women

 Charlize Theron, bomb

 Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

 Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

 Laura Dern, marriage history

 Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

 Florence Pugh, little women

 Margot Robbie, bomb

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

 Toy Story 4 (SIEGER)

 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

 I lost my body

 Klaus

 Missing link

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 The Irishman

 Joker

 The lighthouse

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little women

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

DIRECTION

 The Irishman

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

 parasite

DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS

 American factory

 The cave

 The edge of democracy

 For Sama

 honey land

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

 In the absence

 Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

 Life is overtaking me

 St. Louis Superman

 Go run cha-cha

CUT

 Ford vs. Ferrari

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 parasite

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

 Corpus Christi

 honey land

Mis Les Misérables

 pain and fame

 parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

 bomb

 Joker

 Judy

 Wicked: Mistress of Evil

 1917

ORIGINAL SCORE

 Joker

 Little women

 marriage history

 1917

Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

 “I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4

 “(I will) love me again,” Rocketman

 “I stand with you,” breakthrough

 “Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

 “Get up,” Harriet

PRODUCT DESIGN

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

 parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

 Dcera (daughter)

 hair love

 Kitbull

 Memorable

 sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

 Brotherhood

 Nefta football club

 The neighboring window

 Saria

 A sister

SOUND EDITING

 Ford vs. Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

 Ad Astra

 Ford vs. Ferrari

 Joker

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

 Avenger: Endgame

 The Irishman

 The Lion King

 1917

Wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

 The Irishman

 Jojo Rabbit

 Joker

 Little women

 The two popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

 knife out

 marriage history

 1917

 Once upon a time … in Hollywood

 parasite