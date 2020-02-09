We are amazed that Parasite did so well at this year’s Oscars: after all, there was no host! (Do you get it? You were a nice amount! Tip for your waitress!)

The 2020 Academy Awards took place over three hours on Sunday, and the annual ceremony offered many divine and ridiculous moments and a bunch in between. And we couldn’t let the night of movie awards, big clothes and mispronounced names fade away without highlighting some of our favorite (and least favorite) vignettes.

We hoped for an “Adele Dazeem” scream and pretty much got one. We didn’t feel like seeing again with something we had to give, but we did. And we had no idea how much we wanted to take up the idea of ​​a superhero fighting club until the leading actresses from Alien, Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman put one on the stage.

In the attached gallery, we divided the evening into a series of best and worst moments, from these silly montages of nominated performances to a possible wardrobe malfunction.

