We are all about hair – and make-up too! Here, at stylishWe have never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend that we couldn’t talk about for days. That’s why we launched a podcast to cover the latest beauty news – from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ code of conduct. Every week, Us weekly Executive editor for beauty and style Gwen Flamberg In our “Get Tressed With Us” podcast, talk to some of the best in the business about what’s new in hair, makeup, and style. Listen up!

“Get Tressed With Us” podcast: Charlize Therons hairstylist for golden globes Adir Abergel serves what we can expect on the red carpet

This week, Gwen and Us weekly Senior reporter Travis Cronin her favorite looks on the red carpet of the Oscars. The Oscar ceremony took place on February 9th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and the A-list brought its usual glamor to the carpet. Among some of our favorite looks: Brie Larsen in her sexy rose gold Celine by Hedi Slimane, Scarlett Johansson in a textured silver strapless Oscar de la Renta, and of course, Janelle Monae, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren hooded dress set with 168,000 crystals!

We raved about the everlasting elegance Charlize Theron (wears Dior, natch) and how jealous we are Regina King and her firecracker. Though Travis believes she got support thanks to the excellent construction of the Atelier Versace dress she rocked. Speaking of phenomenal bodies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was perfection in Vera Wang.

Kristen Wiig at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Shutterstock

The most elegant looks of the night were made by Chanel (we look at you, Penelope Cruz. Margot Robbie. Margaret Qualley and Lucy Boynton!) Get the ball on which we see beloved looks and which may have benefited from tiny improvements.

And the Style Social Statement Award goes to Natalie Portman, whose cloak honored the directors whom the academy did not recognize this year.

But like every major Hollywood event, it wasn’t all passed out. Some looks were interesting … to say the least. For example, Sandra OhThe Elie Saab number with the huge sleeves was questionable and we love funny lady Maya Rudolph can she and Kristen Wiig please host the Emmys?), her oversized rust shimmer Valentino darkened her frame. Funnily enough, the strangest stylistic moment went to Partner-in-Comedy Wiig and her rectangular, red-curled Valentino. Listen to the episode and get the skinny!

To learn more about the week’s beauty and style news – including Margot Robbie’s exact lipstick and other glamorous Oscars secrets! – Be sure to listen to the podcast above and subscribe to it!