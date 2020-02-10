The Oscars’ homage to industry icons who passed away last year omitted a key person – Luke Perry.

Perry’s last role was Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, a film that received numerous nominations at the annual awards ceremony. His co-star Brad Pitt was even recognized as the best supporting actor.

But when the names and faces of those who had died last year began to roll during the ceremony when singer Billie Eilish performed, Perry was absent.

Van Tine Dennis / ABACA

The star from 90210 and Riverdale died in March 2019 at the age of 52 from a stroke.

Perry wasn’t the only actor excluded from the show; others included Disney star Cameron Boyce, Airwolfs Jan-Michael Vincent, Bonnie and Clydes Michael J. Pollard, and comedian Tim Conway from The Carol Burnett Show. However, they have all been added to the list of Oscars’ In Memoriam on their website. There were a total of 163 names on the list.

Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and Kirk Douglas were all included in the ceremony.

Luke Perry’s last role was Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood, a film that received numerous nominations at the annual awards ceremony.

The fans pointed out the exclusions from the segment and shared their anger online.

“No Luke Perry at In Memoriam? He was in one of the films nominated for Best Film …” one person tweeted.

“Without Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry, it was a HUGE bug academy,” wrote another.