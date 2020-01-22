Osborne brothers have new music in the making for 2020, but ...

advertisement

The Osborne brothers are back in the studio and are working on new music, but so far the duo do not know exactly which direction their next musical chapter will take. At the ASCAP Country Music Awards 2019 in November, brothers John and TJ Osborne told The Boot and other outlets that they had already written many new songs, although they are always looking for their next big hit.

“We have, I would say, written almost everything. [But] we are still writing. You never know when you can captivate the big one,” John Osborne explained at the time. “But we’re going back about two and a half weeks in December, so that’s the next big step.”

Until they did, the Osbornes said, they would not be able to share exactly what fans can expect from their new music in 2020. “I don’t even know what to expect!” John went on.

TJ Osborne adds: “We just have a number of songs together. I think that you will really only know when you start recording, sometimes where you are going. We have ideas about where we want to go. But sometimes, in the studio is everything and you are just saddling and driving a bit. “

The duo could say they are back to work with producer Jay Joyce, who worked on their 2018 album, Port Saint Joe, as well as their debut on the major label, 2016 Pawn Shop. “We haven’t driven him crazy yet, so he still wants to work with us,” jokes John.

Although their next chapter of music is still undefined and obscure, Brothers Osborne say they can’t wait until it’s ready to share with fans. “We are working with the goal of releasing our new single from the new record sometime in the beginning of [2020],” says TJ.

“We don’t really know when the next album will be out,” he adds, “but we’re excited.”

