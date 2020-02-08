Orson Bean, the comedian who became a star thanks to his appearances in To Tell The Truth and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and roles in countless television shows, died in a car accident in Venice, Los Angeles on Friday. He was 91 years old. His death devastated his fans and colleagues.

Pray tonight for the legendary, hysterical, beloved Orson Bean. He was my neighbor and my friend. He never stopped delighting the audience, even if I only got the newspaper. He was as encouraging and inspiring and energetic as you could ask for.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Bean was the victim of a traffic accident in the Venice neighborhood on Friday night, KTLA reports. Brian Wendling, a Los Angeles police officer, said he was “cut off” and fell from a vehicle. Another driver hit him. Both drivers stopped and waited for the police to arrive.

Devastated when I heard about Orson Bean’s tragic accident last night … Please send prayers to his family, including his wife @AlleyMillsTweet, who I’ve known since The Wonder Years. They were a nice couple. 😢💔 #RIPOrsonBean https://t.co/laZxpNIkwu pic.twitter.com/D4KPA0zSkk

Bean was born in Burlington, Vermont and served in the military. After serving in the military, he pursued an entertainment career, first as a musician and then as a stand-up comedian in the early 1950s. It soon became a staple of the Tonight Show and even appeared on the show when Jack Paar was the host. After the takeover of Johnny Carson, Bean became a regular guest and appeared on the show more than 200 times.

R.I.P. Orson Bean, tragically killed in a traffic accident yesterday ~ Being John Malkovich (1999) pic.twitter.com/yYsiKEKxQ8

Even when he was making a career on Broadway, he appeared frequently on television and became a well-known celebrity through appearances on game shows. He has appeared on various iterations of “To Tell The Truth”, “The $ 10,000 Pyramid”, “The Match Game”, “Tattletales”, “Showoffs”, “Celebrity Sweepstakes”, “He Said”, “She Said” and ” You’re putting me on “.

My heart breaks for #AlleyMills and # OrsonBeans family. It was a pleasure to work with him.

In the 1990s, Bean played in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, as Loren Bray and appeared in 146 episodes from 1993 to 1998. After the show ended, he appeared in Heaven, Cold Fall, Ally McBeal, Will & Grace, 7, modern family, two and a half men, desperate housewives and superstore. He never retired and had his last television appearance on the Grace and Frankie episode “The Scent” for Netflix.

It is so sad to hear that we lost the wonderful Orson Bean, who came to Australia in 1968 to play in PROMISES, PROMISES (here with Nancye Hayes). pic.twitter.com/URpFZsPo8C

Bean also starred in several films, including Being John Malkovich, Innerspace and Forty Deuce. He spoke to Frodo and Bilbo in the TV animated adaptation by J.R.R. Tolkeins The Return of the King.

Oh, rest in peace, Orson Bean. He was a real darling as an actor and I had the pleasure of meeting him once or twice at my friend’s house. Hewas just as delightful and charming and winning as a person. I send my love to his cute wife and all his family and friends. “

Bean is survived by his third wife, The Wonder Years actress Alley Mills; Daughter Michele from her first marriage; and the sons Max and Ezekiel and daughter Susannah from his second marriage.

