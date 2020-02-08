Orson Bean, the actor behind many roles, including Loren Bray in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles. He was 91 years old.

The Associated Press reports that the actor was out and about in the Venice area of ​​LA when a car “circumcised” him. Bean apparently fell to the ground from this collision. Then he was hit by a second vehicle and killed. Both drivers stayed at the scene of the incident to make statements to the police.

The police did not officially identify Bean at the time of printing. However, numerous local sales outlets independently confirmed his identity.

Bean has appeared in countless projects over the years. In addition to Dr. Quinn was Roy Bender at Desperate Housewives’ longest running TV appearance. He also had guest appearances in: The Twilight Zone, The King of Queens, Love Boat, Diagnosis: Murder, The Facts of Life, Will and Grace, Modern Family, Two and a Half Men, Superstore, 7th Heaven, Grace and Frankie, A Life to Live , Becker, hot in Cleveland and murder, she wrote. He was also a regular guest on The Tonight Show and To Tell the Truth.

He has also appeared in films including Being John Malkovich, The Equalizer 2, Innerspace, Soccer Dog: European Cup and Instant Karma.

He also had several notable voice-over roles. In addition to guest appearances in children’s shows such as Tiny Toon Adventures and Garfield in the Rough, he has appeared in Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit in 1977 and Bilbo and Frodo Bagsin in The Return of the King in 1980. Both specials were based on the books of the same name by JRR Tolkien and were produced by Rankin / Bass Productions.

Outside of acting, he helped found 15th Street School in New York City and the Sons of the Desert, the fraternal organization dedicated to appreciating the works of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. In recent years he has also been involved in funding the Pacific Resident Theater Ensemble in Venice.

Bean is survived by Mrs. Alley Mills and three children: Michele, Max and Ezekiel. Michelle’s mother is Bean’s first wife, Jacqueline de Sibour. Max and Ezekiel’s mother is Bean’s second wife, Carolyn Maxwell.

