Seasoned actor and comedian Orson Bean died Friday night after being hit by a car when crossing a street in Venice. He was 91 years old.

Bean (born Dallas Frederick Burrows), an army veteran stationed in post-war Japan in the mid-1940s, began his entertainment career as a magician before turning to the stand-up comedy. From the 1950s, he was a regular panelist at To Tell the Truth. He has also appeared on other game shows, as well as on Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show (in which he has been a guest more than 200 times).

Bean’s TV shows include Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and his spin-off Fernwood 2Nite, The Facts of Life, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Normal Ohio, 7th Heaven and Desperate Housewives. Most recently, he was seen in an episode of Superstore in November 2018 and in the last season of Grace and Frankie (which was canceled on January 15).

Among his many stage credits, he received a Tony Award nomination for the musical Subways Are for Sleeping in 1961 and played for a long time in the comedy Never Too Late. His film roles included Being John Malkovich and The Equalizer 2.

Bean’s survivor includes his third wife / Dr. Quinn’s co-star Alley Mills, whom he married in 1993.

