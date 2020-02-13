Nice try! Orlando Bloom Now he has a nice memory of his son Flynn, who is tattooed on his arm … almost.

The 43-year-old star of the Pirates of the Caribbean shared a snapshot of the sleek, minimalist design with the birth date and time of birth of his 9-year-old son. Below the small numbers on his forearm is his son’s name, which is written in Morse code. However, fans quickly discovered a mistake in the tattoo artist Balazs BercsenyiManual work.

“If the Morse code is to spell Flynn, there is a mistake,” wrote one supporter, noting that the number of points in the tattoo spelled “Frynn” instead.

Orlando Bloom is participating in the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Amazon Prime’s “Carnival Row” television show on July 27, 2019. Todd Williamson / January Images / Shutterstock

The tattoo designer posted the black and white images of himself with the Carnival Row star and his new ink on his own Instagram account to let fans know that the problem can be solved easily.

“A nice memory of his son’s @orlandobloom,” he labeled the close-up photo of Bloom’s arm. “And yes, a point is missing, we know it will be fixed.”

The Lord of the Rings actor greeted Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda KerrThe two completed their divorce two years later. Since then, each of the exes has moved on, and the 36-year-old model marries the CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel in 2017 and Bloom proposes Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Despite their division, the Exes are experts in coparenting. The Troy star revealed Howard Stern in September 2019, Kerr will always be like a “family” for him.

“I always thought,” Listen, you know, we’ll be in each other’s lives for the rest of life, “he said at the time.” We have a child. Let’s do whatever it takes … It it’s not always easy. “

Kerr, for her part, told Us Weekly exclusively in February that she “really respects” her ex-husband’s 35-year-old partner and that the women “get along with each other from day one”.

Bloom admitted that he would like to keep the option open when it comes to expanding his family with the song stress “Never Really Over”.

“I love children,” he said on SiriusXM’s Howard 100. “She’s great with kids. It would be a wonderful thing. We’re shooting for it.”

